Jan 25, 2022, 3:25 PM

Iran women's futsal team trounces Kyrgyzstan again

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The national Iranian women's futsal team defeated the team of Kyrgyzstan at the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament once again on Tuesday after they crushed the same team in the same tournament On Monday.

The Iranian side won the central Asian country 10-0 in its first match that was held on Monday afternoon at the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament.

Iran and Kyrgyzstan played again on Tuesday as the beginning of the return stage of the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament on Tuesday with a decisive 5-0 victory for the Iranai girls again.

This was Iran's fourth win after yesterday's victory over Kyrgyzstan and two consecutive commanding victories against the women's futsal teams of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in their first and second matches. 

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football-playing nations in Central Asia.

