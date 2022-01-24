Iranian women's futsal team thrashes Kyrgyzstan

Iranian women trounced Kyrgyzstan at the CAFA Women's Futsal Tournament.

The Iranian side won the central Asian country 10-0 in a match that was held on Monday afternoon.

This was Iran's third win after two consecutive decisive victories against the women's futsal teams of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in their first and second matches.

At the beginning of the next round of CAFA 2022, the Iranian women's national futsal team will face Kyrgyzstan again tomorrow.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football-playing nations in Central Asia.

KI