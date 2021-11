The national Iranian U15 team were held by Tajikistan in their second match at the 2021 CAFA U15 Championship on Sunday.

The match between the Iranian and Tajik teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Iranian boys begin the competition with a 3-2 win against Uzbekistan 3 on Friday.

Thethe 2021 CAFA U15 Championship is underway in Dushanbe from Nov. 19 to 23 in a round-robin format.

The word CAFA stands for Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

