Iran beat Afghanistan at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal C'ship

Roghayeh Sume'eh scored seven goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each scored three goals. Ziba Afroogh had a brace and Nasrin Ghomi also scored one goal.

Iran will play Uzbekistan in a must-win game on Sunday.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

Iran had started the competition with a 15-0 win over Tajikistan on Friday.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.

MNA/TT