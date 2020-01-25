  1. Sports
Iran beat Afghanistan at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal C'ship

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran eased past Afghanistan 16-1 at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Saturday.

Roghayeh Sume'eh scored seven goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each scored three goals. Ziba Afroogh had a brace and Nasrin Ghomi also scored one goal.

Iran will play Uzbekistan in a must-win game on Sunday.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

Iran had started the competition with a 15-0 win over Tajikistan on Friday.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.

