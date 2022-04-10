  1. Sports
Apr 10, 2022, 5:30 PM

Iran thrashes Maldives 17-0 in AFC Futsal Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iran's national futsal team won its first match in the Asian Championship qualifiers against the Maldives 17-0 on Sunday.

Qualifiers for the Futsal Asian Cup are being held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. 

 Iran's national men's futsal team trounced Maldives 17-0 in the first match on Sunday.

Legend futsal player who used to play for the national Iranian team Vahid Shamsaei is leading the national team in the Asian qualifiers as the coach.

With this decisive victory, Iran now tops Group A, where Kyrgyzstan will face Turkmenistan later today.

Iran will face Turkmenistan in its second match Monday, and if it gains a victory, it will book a place in the  2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held in Kuwait in late September.

