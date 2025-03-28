  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 28, 2025, 10:58 AM

Ansarallah Leader lauds Iran key role in supporting Palestine

Ansarallah Leader lauds Iran key role in supporting Palestine

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah popular Resistance movement has highlighted Iran's pivotal role in supporting Palestinian Resistance against Israeli aggression.

Speaking on the occasion of International Quds Day, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi hailed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian people.

He noted that despite facing significant pressure from adversaries, Iran has maintained its steadfast position since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, continuing to back Palestine unconditionally.

Al-Houthi criticized the passive stance of certain Arab and Islamic governments, noting that their inaction towards the crimes of the Israeli regime were more apparent this year than ever.

He also slammed international bodies, such as the United Nations and the UN Security Council, for legitimizing the Israeli regime's actions instead of taking decisive measures against its atrocities.

He praised nations like Venezuela, South Africa, and Colombia for adopting a firm stance by severing political and economic ties with the Israeli regime and pursuing legal actions against its crimes.

Al-Houthi also expressed gratitude for Iran's resolute position in supporting Palestine, adding that resistance is the only effective approach to counter Israeli aggression.

MNA/6419115

News ID 229998

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News