Ansarallah Leader lauds Iran key role in supporting Palestine

Speaking on the occasion of International Quds Day, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi hailed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian people.

He noted that despite facing significant pressure from adversaries, Iran has maintained its steadfast position since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, continuing to back Palestine unconditionally.

Al-Houthi criticized the passive stance of certain Arab and Islamic governments, noting that their inaction towards the crimes of the Israeli regime were more apparent this year than ever.

He also slammed international bodies, such as the United Nations and the UN Security Council, for legitimizing the Israeli regime's actions instead of taking decisive measures against its atrocities.

He praised nations like Venezuela, South Africa, and Colombia for adopting a firm stance by severing political and economic ties with the Israeli regime and pursuing legal actions against its crimes.

Al-Houthi also expressed gratitude for Iran's resolute position in supporting Palestine, adding that resistance is the only effective approach to counter Israeli aggression.

MNA/6419115