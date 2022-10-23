Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils in 2022 CAFA U15 Championship

Parnia Rahmani scored two goals for Iran in the second half.

Shadi Mahini’s girls will play Tajikistan on Tuesday in Dushanbe.

The competition is being held from Oct. 21 to 25.

“Our first goal is to increase the team's experience and level of preparation, and we will also think about getting the good results in the tournament,” Mahini said ahead of the campaign, accoring to Tehran Times. “To win the match increases the team's self-confidence and self-belief, and we are also trying to achieve victory.”

MNA