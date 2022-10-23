  1. Sports
Oct 23, 2022

Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils in 2022 CAFA U15 Championship

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian women's U15 football team shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on Sunday in the 2022 CAFA U15 Championship.

Parnia Rahmani scored two goals for Iran in the second half.

Shadi Mahini’s girls will play Tajikistan on Tuesday in Dushanbe.

The competition is being held from Oct. 21 to 25.

“Our first goal is to increase the team's experience and level of preparation, and we will also think about getting the good results in the tournament,” Mahini said ahead of the campaign, accoring to Tehran Times. “To win the match increases the team's self-confidence and self-belief, and we are also trying to achieve victory.”

