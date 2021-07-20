Iranian referees to officiate at CAFA U23 soccer competitions

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Women's Under-23 Football competitions will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from 18 August to 27 August.

Two female Iranian referees, Mahsa Ghorbani and Ensieh Khabaz Mafinejad will assisst in officiating the matches in the U-23 football competitions, according to a statement by the CAFA.

The competitions will be attended by the national under-23 women's football teams of Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

