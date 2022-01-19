Widespread media coverage of Raeisi's visit to Moscow

Iran and Russia have experienced ups and downs in their relations in the last two centuries. The victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1978 and two decades later, the dissolution of the Soviet Union completely changed the nature of this relationship.

Russia, as the northern neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has a good ground for developing trade relations with Iran, which has not been operational for various reasons. Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to Russia is an opportunity to expand and deepen relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of economy.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left for Moscow on Wednesday at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to deepen economic, political and cultural interactions.

During his 2-day visit, he is set to meet and hold talks with Putin on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and the JCPOA.

Raeisi is also scheduled to attend and address the plenary session of the Duma, hold a meeting with Iranians residing in Russia and participate in a symposium with Russian economic actors.

According to experts, his visit will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries, and important agreements in the fields of trade, politics and culture will be signed by both parties during the Iranian President's trip.

Given the importance of President Raeisi's visit to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Putin, many international media outlets reflected the news.

Financial Times in its Wednesday article pointed to Raeisi's visit to Moscow, saying, "Iran’s president Ebrahim Raeisi is to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the Islamic republic seeks to expand relations with Moscow and Beijing to better withstand political and economic pressure from the US."

"Trade with Russia has also risen in recent months. The value of the two countries’ total trade stood at $1.6bn over nine months ending in late December, up 41 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, Iran’s official figures show. Raeisi said on Wednesday he hoped it would rise further," it also noted.

In a report on the visit of the Iranian President to Moscow, AFP called it the most important official visit of Raeisi since he took office. "The meeting will be Raeisi’s most important official visit abroad since he took office in August, and the first visit by an Iranian president to Russia since 2017."

"Moscow and Tehran have strong political, economic and military ties, shared interests in Afghanistan, and are key allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad," it added.

Al-Jazeera also covered the news of the Iranian President's visit, saying, "The two countries have been working to sign a new and improved long-term bilateral cooperation agreement, but it is not expected to be finalised during Raeisi’s visit."

"The visit comes as talks are ongoing in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, including the US. Russia has repeatedly said it supports the restoration of the landmark accord and the full lifting of US sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal," Al-Jazeera added.

Zionist media, including the Haaretz and the Times of Israel, also reported the Iranian President's visit to Russia, describing it as his most important foreign trip since taking office.

"This will be Raeisi’s third visit outside Iran — after Tajikistan and neighboring Turkmenistan — since he took over the presidency in August from Hassan Rouhani," Times of Israel wrote.

Middle East Eye described Raieis's visit to Moscow and his consultations with his Russian counterpart as important for Iran's future. "Tehran is seeking economic and security ties and a way of circumventing US sanctions."

"Meeting with Raisi in Moscow will be an important occasion for Putin, too. The Russian leader needs serious behind-closed-doors talks with the Iranian president on Iran's future nuclear steps, foreign and economic policy directions after possible sanctions relief, and what economic opportunities Iran is ready to offer Russia and vice versa," Middle East Eye added.

S&P Global in this regard wrote, "On Jan. 19, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his two-day visit to Moscow, where he will be accompanied by the foreign, oil and economy ministers."

"S&P Global Platts Analytics expects the sides to reach an interim deal to freeze Iran's nuclear development and offer some US sanctions waivers, increasing Iranian oil supply by an estimated 700,000 b/d from April to December," it added.

ZZ/