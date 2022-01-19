Tehran-Moscow ties put on new diverse, intensified course

"During the important, cordial and hours-long meeting between Dr. Raeisi and Putin in the Kremlin, the relations between Tehran and Moscow took a new, diverse and accelerated path," FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted to report on the earlier today's meeting between the presidents of Russia.

"In the new chapter of relations, there will be excellent cooperation," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"The two presidents agreed to draw a long-term roadmap," he also said.

Amir-Abdollahian concluded his post by saying the future world system will be a multilateral one.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Ebrahim Raeiis arrived in Moscow on Wednesday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart for a two-day state visit.

KI/FNA14001029000868