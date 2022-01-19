Iran-Russia interaction to create security in region

Raeis left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday morning at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his 2-day visit, he is set to meet and hold talks with Putin on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and the JCPOA.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum and Economic Affairs and Finance will accompany the President on the trip.

"The visit will focus on promoting regional diplomacy," the president told reporters at Mehrabad airport on Wednesday before leaving Tehran.

"Given the political, economic and trade relations between the two countries in various fields, the visit can be a turning point for all our relations with Russia," he added. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent, powerful and influential country in the region, and Russia is also an important and powerful country. The talks between two important, powerful and influential countries can be very effective in regional security, promoting economic and trade relations in the region."

The President went on to say, "Iran and Russia are members of many economic and political organizations in the region, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Russia plays an important role in these organizations."

"Russia plays a key role in the Eurasian Union, and our cooperation in this area can be effective in promoting trade and economic relations," Raeisi noted. "Iran-Russia relations will prevent unilateralism in the world and create security in the region. Given that Iran and Russia have great potential, their interaction, cooperation and mutual relations can be very effective in regional and international situations."

"The visit will focus on bilateral relations, political, economic, energy and trade issues, as well as aerospace issues," the President said.

He also expressed hope that his visit will be effective in securing the common interests of the two countries in the region and the world.

