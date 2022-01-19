Sanctions threat cannot stop Iran's progress: Raeisi

The Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday on a state visit, is holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin on Wednesday afternoon.

At the start of the meeting, President Raeisi said Tehran sees no limits to the expansion and development of relations with Russia and wants to establish strategic relations with Moscow.

The Iranian president also said that the strategic partnership documents can set prospects for bilateral relations in the next 20 years.

He also noted, "We are looking to increase the volume of trade relations with Russia and we will make great efforts in that regard."

The Iranian president further said that Tehran has faced the United States for more than forty years.

He added that his administration is trying to remove the sanctions on the Iranian nation.

Raeisi also pointed out that the sanctions threat cannot stop Iran's progress.

The Russian president, for his part, said that Iran and Russia's support helped the Syrian government to overcome the terrorist threat.

"Despite the difficult conditions due to the pandemic, trade between the two countries witnessed a positive trend and grew 6% last year," Putin said.

The Russian president also said that massive bilateral projects between the two nations are underway and the two sides are cooperating in various fields.

"We work closely together on the international stage. Through the efforts of both countries, we were able to help Syria in the fight against international terrorism," he further underlined.

Putin also said the situation in Afghanistan was of special importance to both sides.

He went on to say "Under the temporary agreement, relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union are expanding and we are actively working to establish a permanent basis in the form of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Union. Iran acts as an observer in the Shanghai Organization Organization, and I would like to ask your Excellency's opinion about the JCPOA."

The Russian president further pointed out that the two nations have a variety of issues on agenda for the future."

Putin went on to ask Raeisi to convey the best wishes and health Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali] Khamenei.

This item is being updated...

