Bagheri meets with Russian, Chinese negotiators in Vienna

A trilateral meeting was held at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna with the participation Ali Bagheri Kani, the chief negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian negotiator, as well as the Chinese representative in the talks on Wednesday afternoon.

The head of the Iranian negotiating team, who returned to Vienna on Monday after a two-day visit to Tehran, also met earlier today (Wednesday), with representatives of the European Union and the three European parties to the JCPOA.

Also yesterday (Tuesday,) the talks continued at the two levels of heads of delegations and experts, and various issues, especially the verification on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions and guarantees that the US will have to give that it will not leave the deal again.

The majority of the negotiating delegations confirm that progress has been made in the eights round of the talks which began on December 27.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has recently said some of the paracenteses, which are considered to be differences in the draft agreement, "have been cleared and agreements on ideas are being turned into words and sentences."

Meanwhile, an official close to the European negotiating team had previously said that the talks had reached a stage where the negotiators are discussing how to turn the issues agreed upon in principle into words and into documents.

According to the latest reports, the negotiations are still ongoing and there is still no prospect for the end of the eighth round for the time being.

