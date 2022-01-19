Russia to receive draft of Tehran-Moscow 20-year agreement

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that it is very important for Iran to build a coalition against the West and the United States,

In this regard, Russia is a strong neighbor whose approaches are close to Iran in international and regional issues, he added.

Raeisi's visit to this northern neighboring country can be a turning point in expanding relations between the two countries in various fields, Jalali said.

He said that important national, international, and regional issues, as well as economic cooperation in various fields, including the energy sector, will be discussed by two sides during President Raiesi's visit to Moscow.

He also spoke about the latest status of the Iran-Russia 20-year agreement, saying that during this visit, the draft of this agreement will be provided to the Russian side.

And, of course, the Russian side also needs time to review the draft, and there may need to be a joint commission to reach an agreement, and that takes time, he also explained.

Asked about the possible effect of this trip on the ongoing talks in Vienna, the envoy said, "There is very good coordination between Iranian top negotiator and the Russian representative in the talks, and the Russians support the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these talks."

Iran and the Russian Federation share common views on the nuclear negotiations, he said, adding that both Iran and Russia condemn the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and the two countries acknowledge that the one who sabotaged the agreement was the US.

