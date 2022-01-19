Raeisi's visit to Russia of great importance: VP

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Stating that the 13th administration has made fundamental changes in international relations, he said that Raeisi's visit to Russia is one of the dimensions of the fundamental change in the government in the field of international relations.

Referring to the numerous requests made by other countries on calling Iranian officials to pay a visit, he noted that currently, relations with neighboring countries are going very well.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Iranian President Raeisi before leaving for the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday said that relations between Iran and Russia will prevent unilateralism in the world and create security in the region.

Upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, the Iranian President was welcomed by the Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

During his 2-day visit, he is set to meet and hold talks with Putin on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and the JCPOA.

Raeisi is also scheduled to attend and address the plenary session of the Duma, hold a meeting with Iranians residing in Russia and participate in a symposium with Russian economic actors.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum and Economic Affairs and Finance will accompany the President on the trip.

