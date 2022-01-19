Iranian President arrives in Moscow

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Raeisi, who had left for Russia at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to deepen economic, political and cultural interactions, arrived at Moscow airport a few minutes ago.

Upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, the Iranian President was welcomed by the Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

Raeisi left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday morning at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his 2-day visit, he is set to meet and hold talks with Putin on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and the JCPOA.

Raeisi is also scheduled to attend and address the plenary session of the Duma, hold a meeting with Iranians residing in Russia and participate in a symposium with Russian economic actors.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum and Economic Affairs and Finance will accompany the President on the trip.

