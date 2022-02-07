Good news from Raeisi's visit to Moscow on the way: Jafari

"Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to Russia is the first visit of an Iranian president and senior official to Russia, which will bring gains for our country," Alireza Jafari, the official representative of the Russian Grain Union in Iran and a businessman based in Moscow told Iranian IRNA news agency.

Jafari said that the presence of Ayatollah Raesi had a wide and positive impact in Russia and even in the Eurasian countries, adding, "If I want to look at this trip from an economic point of view, I am sure good things will happen in the future."

"Usually in the previous visits of the presidents to Russia, a series of diplomatic and ceremonial meetings were held and no operational results were achieved, but through the planning and meetings of the president Raeisi and his accompanying ministers, this trip will surely be fruitful and will have constructive achievements for the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Iranian businessman in Moscow said.

"Certainly good things are happening in Iran-Russia relations, and I, as an economic activist working with Russian businessmen, am sure that good economic news is on the way for our country," Jafari went on to say.

"One of the most important early effects of this trip, which is very noticeable, is that large Russian companies and economic actors have become very active in the field of trade and business with Iran," he also underscored.

KI/IRN84640797