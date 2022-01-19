Strategic Iran-Russia views create basis for new relations

In an inclusive interview with Nournews, Hossein Amir-abdollahian touched upon the ongoing trip of President Raeisi to Russia, which is taking place in the framework of the Look-to-East foreign policy of his administration.

As regards, the Persian Gulf security plan proposed by Russia Amir-Abdollahian said, “Our goal is to maintain stability and security in the region. Iran has always emphasized its principled policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries, building trust and dialogue with its neighbors, and achieving sustainable security through multilateral cooperation, partnership, and peace.”

The Russian plan, the foreign minister said, is consistent with Iran's values and is in line with Tehran's interests. He added that the Russian security plan is in accordance with international law, and is consistent with Iran's interests in fighting against terrorism, achieving a region free from nuclear weapons. Besides, it takes into account the interests of regional countries, he also noted.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that Tehran supported the efforts to hold a Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf security Oct 2020 in line with its goals.

In response to the question "If the ground is ready for long-term economic cooperation in the areas of energy, transit, transportation and investment in parallel with the political partnership," Amir-Abdollahian said "There are various strategic issues in Tehran-Moscow relations. We look at Russia under Putin as different from the former Soviet Union, the two countries' strategic views on foreign relations create the basis for new relations. Syria has been a successful model of regional cooperation between the two countries in recent years."

“Despite the oppressive and unilateral sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the private and public sectors of the two countries are interested in promoting cooperation in the field of export and import to Russia,” the minister added.

“The development of long-term trade cooperation between the two sides, and the removal of some obstacles, including the weakness of infrastructure, financial resources and investment, and efforts to lift international sanctions against the two countries have been seriously placed on our agenda,” he went on to assert.

The top Iranian diplomat also stated that Iran seeks a balance in its foreign relations.

He went on to refer to new developments in foreign relations during the new Iranian administration and said that based on the new Look-to-East policy, Tehran has not begun the implementation of the Iran-China 25-year strategic partnership agreement.

He added that Tehran has also prepared the ground for a similar agreement with Russia as the partnership with China.

The new administration has also enhanced the trade relations with India, and has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a permanent member, Iranian FM added.

