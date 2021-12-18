  1. Politics
FM departs for Pakistan to attend Afghanistan meeting

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left Tehran for Islamabad to attend the emergency meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member states on Afghanistan.

Foreign ministers of OIC member states to discuss Afghanistan's humanitarian situation in Islamabad on Sunday. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Islamabad on Saturday afternoon to attend the meeting.

In addition to the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states, representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, international organizations including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will also attend the Pakistan-hosted meeting.

The Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the United States, Russia, China and the European Union — will send their special representatives on Afghanistan to the one-day summit. Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also attend the conference.

