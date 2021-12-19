Inclusive govt. in Afghanistan to help political security

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on Saturday night in order to attend the 17th edition of the Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers started in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad Airport, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Islamabad with the aim of reviewing the latest regional developments and also latest developments in Palestine.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its position with regards to the future of Afghanistan explicitly.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan and encourage all parties for the materialization of objectives of this important issue, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan will help establish political and security stability in the country.

He went on to say that supporting the suffering Afghan people in this arduous and difficult condition is one of the main objectives of this Summit.

High-profile meetings will be held with some of the high-ranking officials attended in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Sunday on the sidelines of the Summit.

MA/5378926