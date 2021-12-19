Iran raises concern on terrorism rise, refugees outflow

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has underlined the need for the formation of an inclusive government in neighboring Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic groups, amid concerns about the rapidly unfolding humanitarian crisis in the South Asian country.

He made the remarks in an interview with the IRNA news agency early on Sunday, upon arrival in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, to participate in the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.

The top diplomat raised concerns about the rise of terrorism in Afghanistan and the outflow of refugees toward the Iranian border in recent months, saying, “We believe that the solution to the Afghan issue lies in the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnicities.”

He also expressed hope that the participants at the OIC meeting would be able to send a unanimous message to the international community and the interim governing body in Afghanistan regarding the formation of such a government in Kabul.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to close and fraternal relations with Pakistan, saying that the Islamic Republic pays “special” attention to neighbors, and that Pakistan is one of Iran’s good neighbors.

“The 13th government has a clear plan and roadmap for further development of ties with the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that he would discuss the details of the plan for enhanced Tehran-Islamabad relations in meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

ZZ/PressTV