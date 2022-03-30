Afghanistan deserves more attention from intl. community

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a tweet upon his arrival in the city of Tunxi, located in the East China's Anhui Province, to attend the third meeting of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran and China hope to see a stable, developed Afghanistan that interacts with its neighbors.

The Iranian FM also said that Iran and China reaffirm their support for independence, national unity, and the people's right to self-determination, and hope to see a stable, developed, and interactive Afghanistan.

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, assistant minister and director-general for South Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, assistant minister and director-general for East Asia and the Pacific Reza Zabib, and assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia at the Iranian foreign ministry Alireza Haghighian are accompanying Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the 3rd foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tunxi on March 30-31.

Amir-Abdollahian is set to meet with his counterparts from Russia, Indonesia, Turkmenistan and Pakistan as well as the Uzbek Foreign Minister and Prime Minister during the trip.

MP/FNA14010110000035