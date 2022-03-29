Iran FM departs for China to attend Afghanistan meeting

Special representative of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, assistant minister and director-general for South Asia Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, assistant minister and director-general for East Asia and the Pacific Reza Zabib, and assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia at the Iranian foreign minister Alireza Haghighian are accompanying Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to China.

Hosted by China virtually, the first meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries was held on September 8, 2021, with the participation of the Foreign Ministries of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Tehran also hosted the second meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors, plus Russia, on October 26, 2021.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors, along with Russia, stated in a joint statement on October 26, 2021, that a comprehensive political structure with the participation of all ethnic groups was the only solution to Afghanistan's problems.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the 3rd foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tunxi, East China's Anhui Province, on March 30-31.

Amir-Abdollahian is set to meet with his counterparts from Russia, Indonesia, Turkmenistan and Pakistan as well as the Uzbek Foreign Minister and Prime Minister during his visit to China.

