Iranian vaccines to be exported to other countries soon: FM

Today, good talks and important agreements were reached between Iran and Hungary, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian while speaking in a joint press conference with the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó

He also said, "We signed five documents today. The first document is a cultural one, which was signed between the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and the Hungarian Foreign Minister on behalf of their country."

A memorandum of understanding on diplomatic cooperation between the two countries was also inked, he said, adding that the customs cooperation document was signed and finalized.

According to him, the document of the joint economic commission of the two countries is another achievement of this trip.

Thank to the achievements of Iranian scientists who have succeeded in the mass production of Iranian vaccines in recent months, another document was also concluded in this field, he added.

Based on the agreement, Hungary will accept the visa of Iranian citizens vaccinated with high standard local vaccines, he explained.

In the near future, Iranian vaccines will be exported to other countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed.

He said the joint economic commission will boost the trade between the two nations.

"During this trip we agreed to develop cooperation on various topics and these documents were part of the goals achieved during this trip," he added.

"We talked about Afghanistan and helping the people of that country. The Hungarian Foreign Minister brought with him a consignment of donated vaccines to vaccinate four million Afghan nationals in Iran," the top Iranian diplomat added.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, fir his part, reiterated Hungary's support for the revival of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

