  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 18, 2021, 5:20 PM

Explosion in Kabul kills at least 1, injures 3 (+VIDEO)

Explosion in Kabul kills at least 1, injures 3 (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Local Afghan media have reported that an explosion has occurred in Kabul on Saturday afternoon.

Afghanistan TOLO news agency said in a report minutes ago that an explosion occurred at the Barki intersection in Kabul.

TOLO cited eyewitnesses as saying that the blast took place near Rana University.

According to the latest reports by TOLO, the Taliban officials have confirmed the explosion in Kabul, saying that one person was killed and three others were injured when a gas canister in a car exploded in Baraki Square in Kabul's 2nd Security District.

The following is video footage of the blast published on Afghanistan's TOLO telegram channel: 

KI

News Code 181921
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181921/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News