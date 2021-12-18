Explosion in Kabul kills at least 1, injures 3 (+VIDEO)

Afghanistan TOLO news agency said in a report minutes ago that an explosion occurred at the Barki intersection in Kabul.

TOLO cited eyewitnesses as saying that the blast took place near Rana University.

According to the latest reports by TOLO, the Taliban officials have confirmed the explosion in Kabul, saying that one person was killed and three others were injured when a gas canister in a car exploded in Baraki Square in Kabul's 2nd Security District.

The following is video footage of the blast published on Afghanistan's TOLO telegram channel:

