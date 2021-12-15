Iranian, Taliban officials in Afghanistan discuss mutual ties

In the meeting, Deputy Ambassador of Iran at Kabul Embassy Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi pointed to follow-up on economic agreements after the visit of Iranian President Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Kazemi Qomi as the main topic of discussion, saying that the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan will witness salient achievements of these talks in the very near future.

Mortazavi emphasized the need for the continuation of cooperation and humanitarian aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Afghanistan as the cold days of winter season near.

Deputy Prime Minister Interim Government of Taliban in Afghanistan, for his part, in addition to enumerating some of the economic problems created for the people of Afghanistan, said, "As Americans see the economic problems of Afghan people, they still emphasize continuation of economic pressures on Afghan people and refrain from unfreezing Afghan assets.”

Hanafi pointed to some progress made in the field of governance in Afghanistan and said, "Presently, girls now go to school at all levels of education in different parts of Afghanistan and this issue will be resolved for all provinces in the very near future.”

Regarding the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he stated that efforts to form an inclusive and specialized government continue and relevant news will be published in this regard in near future.

