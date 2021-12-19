Iran FM, Pakistani minister hold meeting in Islamabad

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Pakistan capital of Islamabad on Saturday night was welcomed by the Pakistani Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

"Welcomed the delegation from Islamic Republic of Iran coming to attend 17th extraordinary session of @OIC_OCI held in Islamabad. The delegation was led by Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian," wrote Ali Muhammad Khan in a tweet on Saturday.

"Had a discussion with Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian about bilateral relations between two brotherly Islamic states & role of @OIC_OCI in helping Afghanistan in coping with the up & coming challenges of health, food & education etc.," he added.

This is the first visit of Amir-Abdollahian to Pakistan since assuming the charge of Foreign Minister of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left Tehran for Islamabad on Saturday evening to attend the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian will share Iran's point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will also meet with some of his counterparts from various countries, including Pakistan on the sidelines of the OIC summit.

