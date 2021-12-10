  1. Politics
New Iranian ideas must be properly discussed: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Russian representative in Vienna talks has called for taking into account and discussing new Iranian ideas in the Vienna negotiations by the parties.

"The ViennaTalks will proceed from drafts elaborated by June 20 ( the end of the sixth round). But the new Iranian ideas must be properly discussed and thoroughly considered. This is an edict in multilateral diplomacy," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on his Twitter account after the Thursday round of Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of sanctions on Iran.

After the talks, the top Iranian negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that had seen more seriousness on the part of other parties in the talks. He reiterated Iran's seriousness in the talks, adding that Iran will not see any obstacles to an agreement if the necessary conditions are met.

