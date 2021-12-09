Iran determined to reach agreement securing nation's rights

"Started my working day by hosting a useful & constructive meeting with top negotiators of Russia & China. Also met with EU's Mora ahead of Joint Commission", the Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri tweeted.

"Iran will continue to engage seriously & is determined to reach a good deal that secures our nation's rights & interests", the Iranian top negotiator stressed.

Talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have just started in Coburg Hotel, in the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Thursday.

The meeting between Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will focus on the removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

