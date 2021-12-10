Iran remains firm on its position in Vienna talks: source

"Iran's remained firm on its position & its drafts are under discussion now," Mostafa Khoshcheshm, a prominent Iranian foreign policy analyst and long-time journalist who closely follows the ongoing Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 has said in a post on his Twitter account after posting an image of a news item by the Guardian newspaper that claimed Tehran revised its position after pressure from Russia and China in the Thursday talks between Iran and the P4+1.

"Trapped by Iran's initiative & after ceasing work-group sessions on Iran drafts last week, E3 has conceded to continue discussions on same drafts," Khoshcheshm further underscored.

"Iran's pragmatic initiative made West shift to realism," he underlined.

Also, earlier today, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a member of the Iranian negotiating team said on his Twitter account had referred to the same piece by the Guardian refuting the claims that Iran had revised its position in the negotiations.

The Iranian negotiating team has submitted two proposals, one on the removal of sanctions and the other on the nuclear issues, to the other parties at the Vienna negotiations.

After yesterday's round of talks, the top Iranian negotiator said that he had seen more seriousness in the participating countries in the talks.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Instagram page Iran is serious in the Vienna talks while stressing that a quick agreement is possible if the Western side attends the negotiations with good intentions, initiative and constructive ideas.

