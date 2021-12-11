Tehran not to accept anything less than JCPOA: negotiator

“We will definitely agree to nothing less than that agreement and this will certainly be a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ali Bagheri Kani told Press TV on Saturday.

"We have a basic red line, which is backed up by logic,” he said, adding, “We have an agreement that was finalized by Iran and the P5+1 in 2015. The US withdrew from it a few years later and now it wants to rejoin that deal. So, this agreement is a shared basis between the two sides."

Bagheri Kani added that based on that chain of events, Iran will definitely agree to nothing less than the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and that “this will certainly be a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He said several points of difference have remained unresolved in the draft text that was the outcome of the six rounds of talks held between April and June, adding that they required decision-making at the highest levels.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that the remaining issues, which are not too many, “will form the core of serious negotiations at the level of senior negotiators of Iran and the P4+1 countries.”

He further said that some of Iran’s proposals were accepted by the opposite side while some were not.

During the seventh round of the Vienna talks, first under President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

