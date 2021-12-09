JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

Talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have just started in Coburg Hotel, in the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Thursday.

The meeting between Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will focus on the removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a trilateral meeting with Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, and the Chinese representative.

The Iranian top negotiator also attended a bilateral meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU representative in Vienna talks.

According to Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with "useful and constructive" proposals and expects "practical steps" from the West in this regard.

The 7th round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in the Austrian capital on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion. During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

RHM/FNA14000918000333