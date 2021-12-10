FM calls on West to take practical steps to reach quick deal

"We are all in Vienna to negotiate to reach a good agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Instagram page after a new round of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 was held on Thursday afternoon.

"The Western parties should know that over the last eight years, enough has been said and no promises have been fulfilled, but today it is the time to take action and we are working to reach a serious and good agreement," the foreign minister of Iran also said.

"Iran's nuclear program is quite peaceful, but resolving the alleged concerns of Western parties is directly related to the full removal of sanctions," he further pointed out.

"We have doubts that the Western side is basically ready to remove the sanctions, or it is only seeking to resolve its concerns unilaterally, however, if the Western side attends the negotiations with good intentions, initiative and constructive ideas, it will certainly witness that we will make quick progress in the negotiations."

