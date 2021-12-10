  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2021, 7:00 PM

Spokesman reacts to plan in UK to sanction three Iranians

Spokesman reacts to plan in UK to sanction three Iranians

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has said the reported UK lawmakers' attempt to impose sanctions on three Iranian individuals would be unconstructive measures that would further complicate the situation.

"We are following up on an internal debate between the members of the British Parliament over a lawmaker's proposal to add the names of 3 fellow Iranians to the list of human rights sanctions in that country," Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement on Friday.

"We strongly reject the baseless accusations made against our fellow Iranians," the spokesman also said. 

"The British government will certainly realize that any unconstructive action with regard to this case and similar cases is not only counterproductive but would also directly complicate the situation and issues," he further noted.

KI/IRN84572249

News Code 181622
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181622/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News