Spokesman reacts to plan in UK to sanction three Iranians

"We are following up on an internal debate between the members of the British Parliament over a lawmaker's proposal to add the names of 3 fellow Iranians to the list of human rights sanctions in that country," Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement on Friday.

"We strongly reject the baseless accusations made against our fellow Iranians," the spokesman also said.

"The British government will certainly realize that any unconstructive action with regard to this case and similar cases is not only counterproductive but would also directly complicate the situation and issues," he further noted.

