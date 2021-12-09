Iranian team to stay in Vienna as long as reaching agreement

A telephone conversation was held between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

In this conversation, EU's Borrell spoke about challenges that may harm the process of JCPOA talks in Vienna.

At the same time, he expressed hope that with the effort of all parties to the deal, the Vienna talks will move towards reaching an agreement.

"I have also reminded the United States and the European troika that the talks should be realistic and that the two sides should feel progress", Borrell said.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressing satisfaction with the technical cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the goodwill and seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good agreement, hailing the fruitful interactions between the negotiators in Vienna talks.

Iranian top diplomat also criticized some negative political positions of the three European countries towards the Iranian nuclear issue, saying that such stances complicate the situation and slow down the process of reaching an agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister described the positions and views of Russia and China as realistic and constructive.

Iran's nuclear program is quite peaceful, but resolving the nuclear concern is directly related to the complete removal of sanctions, he also stressed referring to baseless concerns over the nature of Iran's nuclear program.

Iran doubts whether the West is ready to remove sanctions or seeks to resolve its concerns unilaterally, Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Iranian negotiation team will stay in Vienna as long as to reach an agreement with the P4+1, he noted.

