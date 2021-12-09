No obstacle to reaching agreement if grounds provided

"A meeting of the Joint Commission was held and various parties, including Iran, expressed their views on the future course of the talks," said the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who heads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks, to the reporters at the end of the Thursday meeting of the commission.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stressed at the meeting that it will continue the path of dialogue based on its own positions and views, which it has already stated, and has a serious will to enter into serious negotiations," he added. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not see any obstacle to reaching an agreement if the necessary grounds are provided."

In response to the question of whether Iran received the reasonable and logical answer that it expected today, he said, "This issue should be followed up in the working group meeting."

"The fact that the parties have a serious will to continue the talks shows that the two sides want to get closer to each other," the Iranian diplomat noted.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held a few minutes ago with the presence of representatives of the P4+1, the European Union and Iran, and it was decided to continue discussions on the texts proposed by Iran at various levels.

