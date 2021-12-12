Top Iranian negotiator talks of progress in Vienna talks

Ali Bagheri Kani, the head of the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions made the comments in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday afternoon.

The negotiations in recent days have been more focused on resolving the disputes to accelerate reaching an agreement.

Bagheri Kani further said that the closeness of the approaches of Russia and China that of Iran is evident, adding that their stances differ from that of the Western powers.

He also said that the Zionists are trying hard to destroy the negotiations outside the negotiation hall, while saying that the negotiations are making progress well.

He also pointed out that the grounds are being laid for more serious negotiations.

Referring to the differences between the positions of Britain and other European parties, he explained that in the previous drafts [in the previous rounds of Vienna talks], there were cases of disagreement with the previous government [of the Islamic Republic of Iran].

Iran's lead negotiator noted that Iran came to the negotiating table voluntarily and had not been forced to do so, adding that the other side was expected to approach the negotiations rationally and take the initiative to resolve the issues.

He further reiterated that the United States has to remove the sanctions on Iran before returning to the JCPOA.

These comments come a day after Bagheri Kani said last night that in the draft, which is the result of the Vienna 6 talks and after 6 rounds of talks, there were some differences between the parties that needed to be decided at a high level, and these are still unresolved on the table.

