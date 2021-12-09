Vienna talks between Iran, P4+1 wraps up

In the next few minutes, Enrique Mora, the EU representative in Vienna talks, who chaired today's meeting, will provide reporters with the outcome of the talks.

During the talks, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani explained the basics of Iran's proposals and emphasized Iran's seriousness and goodwill in the talks

At this meeting, it was decided to continue negotiations on drafts at various levels

"The meeting of the Joint Commission is over. It was rather short and constructive," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna just tweeted.

"The participants observed a number of important commonalities in there positions, including with regard to the need to finalize the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA successfully and swiftly," Mikhail Ulyanov added.

