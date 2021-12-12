  1. Politics
Dec 12, 2021, 10:15 PM

Bagheri Kani meets with Russia, China negotiators in Vienna

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iran's lead negotiator has reportedly met with the heads of the Chinese and Russian negotiating delegations in Vienna on Sunday evening in continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations.

In continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations, the head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks Deputy Ali Bagheri Kani has held meetings with the lead negotiators of China and Russia in Vienna talks on Sunday evening.

No further details have been published about Bagheri Kani's meetings.

Speaking to Lebanese Al- Mayadeen TV earlier today, Bagheri Kani said that the closeness of the approaches of Russia and China with that of Iran is evident, adding that the Chinese and Russian stances differ from that of the Western powers.

