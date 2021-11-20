Yemeni army conducts massive drone attack on 3 Saudi cities

Al-Mayadeen reported quoting Yemeni sources that Yemeni army drones targeted three cities in Najran, Jazan and Abha in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, the flights were suspended in three southern cities of Saudi Arabia.

The news comes as the Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree recently announced that the army will take revenge in a statement referring to the escalation of attacks by the Saudi coalition.

However, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces has not yet issued an official statement on the details of the attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition's attacks on Yemen have intensified as the Sana'a army recently took control of large parts of the province after the sudden withdrawal of Saudi-Emirati coalition forces from Al-Hudaydah province.

On the other hand, reports from Yemeni sources indicate that the army forces are on the verge of complete domination of Ma'rib province.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

