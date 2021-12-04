  1. World
Yemeni army shoots down US spy drone in Ma'rib

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Yemeni army announced that its forces managed to down a US-made spy drone during a hostile operation in Ma'rib province on Saturday.

Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone on Saturday during a hostile operation in al-Juba area of Ma'rib province, Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree stated.

He went on to say that the operation was carried out with a suitable weapon and that it was the seventh Eagle-Scan UAV to be shot down by Yemeni Air Defense since the beginning of this year.

Yemeni Armed Forces will spare no effort to carry out their duty in protecting the country's territory with all its might, Saree emphasized.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

