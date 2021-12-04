Yemeni army shoots down US spy drone in Ma'rib

Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone on Saturday during a hostile operation in al-Juba area of Ma'rib province, Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree stated.

He went on to say that the operation was carried out with a suitable weapon and that it was the seventh Eagle-Scan UAV to be shot down by Yemeni Air Defense since the beginning of this year.

Yemeni Armed Forces will spare no effort to carry out their duty in protecting the country's territory with all its might, Saree emphasized.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

