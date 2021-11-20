Riyadh claims it intercepted three Yemeni drones

The Saudi coalition claimed on late Friday that it has intercepted and destroyed three Yemeni armed drones that they were flying to the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni military officials have not yet commented on this claim.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

