4 Yemen civilians killed, wounded in Saudis artillery attack

The Saudi army's attack on the northern border region of Yemen again claimed civilians' lives.

Following the artillery attack by the Saudi army on the area in the border town of Manbeh in Yemen's Sa'dah province, at least one Yemeni citizen was killed and three others were wounded, Al-Masirah reported.

Manbeh is one of the border cities of Yemen, which has been constantly exposed to ground attacks by Saudi forces in the last few years since the Saudi coalition invaded Yemen.

Meanwhile, Saudi coalition fighters also bombed the town of Sarwah in Marib province 13 times on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

