Any bombs dropped on Yemen are American-made: AL-Houthi

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council made the comments during a massive anti-US rally in Sanna on Monday.

"The United States is our enemy and the Palestinian enemy," the Yemeni official said. "It is America that has invaded our country. The United States is at the core of aggression and the first to blame in the war against Yemen."

"Any sanctions imposed on us have no impact on us and are worthless. Had it not been for America, there would be no war against our country. It was the United States that withdrew its ambassador from Sanna and demanded that other ambassadors leave. The United States has been killing Yemenis and destroying infrastructure for seven years. Without the support of the United States, the aggressing countries would not have done anything," he further pointed out.

The senior Yemeni official added, the blockade on Yemen has been imposed by American warships.

Al-Houthi also said that the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition are doomed to failure and will end up in the dustbin of history.

"Sanctions have no impact on us because we have no assets," he concluded.

