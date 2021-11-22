Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen Al Hudaydah

The latest reports indicate that the Saudi aggressor coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen comprehensively, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen are still continuing to violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province and have not adhered to it at all. In the last 24 hours, Saudis have violated ceasefire in this province 399 times.

In addition to violation of ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province, Saudis are continuing their attacks in other provinces. In the latest case, the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries have repeatedly launched heavy airstrikes on the provinces of Sa’ada and Ma'rib in this country.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

