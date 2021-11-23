Saudi attacks on Yemeni civilians still going on  

The Saudi-led coalition heavily targeted areas of Yemen Monday, killing and wounding several civilians.

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombed the home of a Yemeni citizen at Al-Murir Village in Al Hudaydah province.

In the airstrike, a Yemeni man was killed and a woman was seriously injured, the report added.

Al Habs city in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen was targeted five times by Saudi airstrikes while the city of Al Harz in this province was bombed twice by the Saudi aggressor coalition.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Head of Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee and a member of Yemen Political Council in a protest rally in Sanaa said that the United States is and will be the enemy of Yemen and Islamic Ummah.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

