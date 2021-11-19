Air raids by Saudi fighter jets on Yemen Ma'rib continue

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets have intensified their airstrikes on various parts of Ma'rib city in Yemen over the past 24 hours, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni media announced that fighter jets of Saudi aggression coalition have repeatedly bombed the city of Ma'rib over the past 24 hours.

The air raids came as Yemen forces and popular committees make significant advances in Ma'rib province.

The media reported that main goal of Saudi Arabia and its allies in intensifying attacks on Ma'rib city is to prevent continuation of advances by the Yemeni army and popular committees in the city.

It should be noted that Yemeni forces gained new achievements last Wednesday in the fight against elements affiliated with Saudi Arabia.

Informed sources said that the Yemeni army and popular committees managed to reach 5 km from central part of Ma'rib city.

