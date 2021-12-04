  1. Politics
Dec 4, 2021

Yemeni army repels Saudi-led coalition attacks on Al-Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that army and popular committee of Yemen repelled the widespread attacks by Saudi aggressor coalition in south of Hays district in al-Hudaydah province on Saturday.

Yemeni army and popular committees have repelled attacks launched by Saudi-led coalition in Hays District in Al Hudaydah province, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, mercenaries affiliated with Saudi-led coalition clashed with Yemeni army and popular committees for several hours.

Saudi-led coalition mercenaries launched sporadic attacks in south of Hays District in Al Hudaydah province and these heavy attacks were repelled by Yemeni army and popular committees.

These attacks launched by Saudi aggressor coalition are in gross violation of Stockholm Agreement, aimed for compensating for recent defeats of mercenaries affiliated with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in al-Hudaydah and Ma’rib province.

