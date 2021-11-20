Yemenis attack targets deep inside S. Arabia with 14 drones

According to al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, on Saturday detailed the 8th Detterence Operation which was launched in response to intensified Saudi coalition airstrikes and the continuation of blockade of Saudi-led Yemen and the crimes of the aggressors.

King Khalid's base in Riyadh was targeted by four Samad-3 UAVs during the operation, the spokesman said, adding that during the operation, also an important military target was hit at Abha International Airport with Samad-3 drones.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces explained more that various military targets in the Abha, Jizan and Najran provinces were targeted with five Qasif K2 drones, as well as military targets at King Abdullah Airport in Jeddah.

He added that an Aramco refinery was also targeted with four Samad-2 UAVs in addition to an important military target at the Abha International Airport which was targeted with Samad-3 UAVs.

General Saree also pointed out that during the new operation by the Yemeni army, as many as 14 drones including different modes of UAVs such as Samad-3, Samad-2 and Qasef-K2 were used.

He underlined that the Yemeni forces have attacked targets in Saudi Arabia within the framework of legitimate defense against the aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition.

Saree also noted that while the Saudi military targets civilians in Yemen in its aggression, the Yemeni forces solely target military ones.

