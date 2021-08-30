  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2021, 9:39 AM

Riyadh claims confronting two Yemeni drones

Riyadh claims confronting two Yemeni drones

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Saudi aggressor coalition claimed on Sunday evening that it had confronted two Yemeni drones flying towards Khamis Mushait, in Southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi aggressor coalition claimed on Sunday evening that it had confronted two Yemeni drones.

According to the Saudis, the two drones were flying to Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.
 

RHM/FNA14000608000018

News Code 177994
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177994/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News